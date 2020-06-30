Sufjan Stevens will release a new album this fall– his first since his collaboration with stepfather Lowell Brams, Aporia.

The Ascension comes out September 25th and is being called the followup to his acclaimed 2015 album Carrie and Lowell, with 15 tracks and even a booklet of Stevens’ drawings.

Stevens also designed the album cover:

Check out the tracklist:

01 Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse

02 Run Away With Me

03 Video Game

04 Lamentations

05 Tell Me You Love Me

06 Die Happy

07 Ativan

08 Ursa Major

09 Landslide

10 Gilgamesh

11 Death Star

12 Goodbye To All That

13 Sugar

14 The Ascension

15 America

