Sufjan Stevens will release a new album this fall– his first since his collaboration with stepfather Lowell Brams, Aporia.
The Ascension comes out September 25th and is being called the followup to his acclaimed 2015 album Carrie and Lowell, with 15 tracks and even a booklet of Stevens’ drawings.
Stevens also designed the album cover:
Check out the tracklist:
01 Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse
02 Run Away With Me
03 Video Game
04 Lamentations
05 Tell Me You Love Me
06 Die Happy
07 Ativan
08 Ursa Major
09 Landslide
10 Gilgamesh
11 Death Star
12 Goodbye To All That
13 Sugar
14 The Ascension
15 America
Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream