Jazz With Bob Parlocha (6 – 8 am)

Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan (8 – 10 am)

Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera (10 – 11 am)

The Inner Ear with Dick Sisto (11 – 12 pm)

Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto (12 – 1 pm)

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony (1 – 3 pm)

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser (6 – 9 pm)

Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.

Best of Bluegrass with Bob Mitchell (9 – 11 pm)

Long-time bluegrass aficionado Bob Mitchell joins the Sunday night tradition of featuring the best the genre has to offer. Tonight, listen for an interview with Hall of Fame Member, Bill Emerson (Part 2).

The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans (11 – 12 am)

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.