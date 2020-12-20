Jazz With Bob Parlocha (6 – 8 am)

Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan (8 – 10 am)

Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera (10 – 11 am)

The Inner Ear with Dick Sisto (11 – 12 pm)

Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto (12 – 1 pm)

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer. Today, it’s Keith Jarrett who recently made public the details of two strokes which have left him paralyzed on his left side and that he will no longer be able to perform. One of the last solo concerts played at the Bela Bartok Concert Hall which is also his favorite solo performance just released on ECM entitled Budapest Concert will be featured with info of his special relationship and roots in Hungary and with the music of Bela Bartok and more.

Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony (1 – 3 pm)

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998. Tonight, it’s Hillbilly Holiday!

Bluegrass Evolution Christmas with Aaron Bibelhauser (6 – 9 pm)

Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.

Best of Bluegrass Christmas with Bob Mitchell (9 – 11 pm)

Long-time bluegrass aficionado Bob Mitchell joins the Sunday night tradition of featuring the best the genre has to offer.

The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans (11 – 12 am)

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.