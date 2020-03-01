6 am – 8 am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

8 am – 10 am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan – Today, Danny O’Bryan will be celebrating the late, great Kentucky born singer Mary Ann Fisher, who became famous during the 1950s singing and recording with Ray Charles. Danny will be playing her recordings and interviewing her biographer Keith Clements.

10 am – 11 am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera

11 am – 12 pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto

12 pm – 1 pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

1 pm – 3 pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

3 pm – 6 pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

6 pm – 9 pm: Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser

Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.

9 pm – 11 pm – Best of Bluegrass with Bob Mitchell

Long-time bluegrass aficionado Bob Mitchell joins the Sunday night tradition of featuring the best the genre has to offer.

11 pm – 12 am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.