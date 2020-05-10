6 am – 8 am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha

8 am – 10 am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan

10 am – 11 am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera

11 am – 12 pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto

Listen for tributes to folks helping in the pandemic and other benefits that help out-of- work musicians.



12 pm – 1 pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer. Jazz Closeup will feature jazz musicians who have lost their lives from the corona virus. This week’s show includes three major artist’s including Ellis Marsalis, the father of the Marsalis family, Wallace Roney, Miles Davis protege, and NYC veteran jazz pianist and former Dizzy Gillespie pianist Mike Longo.

1 pm – 3 pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

3 pm – 6 pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

6 pm – 9 pm: Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser

Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.

9 pm – 11 pm – Best of Bluegrass with Bob Mitchell

Long-time bluegrass aficionado Bob Mitchell joins the Sunday night tradition of featuring the best the genre has to offer.

11 pm – 12 am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.