6 am – 8 am: Jazz With Bob Parlocha
8 am – 10 am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan
10 am – 11 am: Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera
11 am – 12 pm: Inner Ear with Dick Sisto
12 pm – 1 pm: Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto
Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.
1 pm – 3 pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony
A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.
3 pm – 6 pm: Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young
Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.
6 pm – 9 pm: Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser
Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.
9 pm – 11 pm – Best of Bluegrass with Bob Mitchell
Long-time bluegrass aficionado Bob Mitchell joins the Sunday night tradition of featuring the best the genre has to offer.
11 pm – 12 am: The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.