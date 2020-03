Last Thursday Supergrass played the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester and not only broke out a version of The Smiths‘ 1984 classic, “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want”, but were joined by the co-writer of the track, Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr!

Marr even stuck around to join Supergrass on their tune, “Sun Hits the Sky”…

