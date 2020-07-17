In Seattle in 2014 The Supersuckers were playing the last show of their tour, which was their final gig before frontman Eddie Spaghetti was to undergo throat cancer surgery.

So for the encore the band chose an appropriate song– “I Believe In Miracles” by The Ramones. Even better? Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, along with Blind Marky Feltchtone of ZEKE, joined them!

“Somehow Eddie had found out about my cancer diagnosis and put the word out that he’d like to come to the show and maybe do something with the band,” recalls Spaghetti, “especially with the impending struggle I was about to undertake with the whole cancer fright. The song was extra poignant.”

Video had existed of this marvelous moment, but the multitrack audio files were only discovered recently, buried within the hard drive.

But Vedder’s contribution went well beyond the performance, as Spaghetti recalled:

“After the show, Eddie Vedder talked to me for a long time and pointed me in a direction to get my s**t cured. He was super helpful with getting me hooked up with a support team of doctors and hospitals that I would probably not have had access to without his assistance. He also wrote a big fat check to help get me through the hard times of not being able to work that was to come. It was all above and beyond the call for him to provide all that help. I will be forever indebted to him. He’s a good one.”

Check out their terrific take on “I Believe In Miracles”…

