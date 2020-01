The Palladium in Los Angeles is the place to be this Saturday! The Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala will have former Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reuniting for one night only, with proceeds going to The Art of Elysium. Also performing will be Beck, St. Vincent, Cheap Trick, Marilyn Manson, L7, and Grohl’s own daughter, Violet.

If you have deep pockets, click HERE for ticket prices!

