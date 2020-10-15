Suzanne Vega speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new live album, An Evening of New York Stories and Songs, recording it in the legendary Cafe Carlile, and why she chose to do a set of songs about the city she’s lived most of her life. The “Tom’s Diner” songwriter also discusses the loss of famous rooms that fostered community, both music venues and diners alike, as well as what it was like to come up in the 80’s NY folk scene and how her relationship with the City has changed over the years. Vega also talks about the darker side of community that led to the passing of her brother and how nostalgia reveals the ghosts left behind, one of which includes her friend Lou Reed, who’s song “Walk On the Wild Side” she covers in this set.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.