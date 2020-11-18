Tame Impala is taking the opportunity to remind us of their psychedelic roots with the announcement of this special reissue. Their debut album InnerSpeaker celebrated its 10th anniversary back in May, and the Kevin Parker-led project is commemorating the milestone with the 10th Anniversary InnerSpeaker 4LP Box Set. The release will include previously unreleased demos, a 40-page book, and even a few instrumentals and “2020 mixes.” The final side of the box set is titled “Wave House Live Jam,” captured at the West Australian property where Parker recorded some of the project’s earliest work.

Tame Impala released their most recent album, The Slow Rush, this past February, and the group has kept busy amidst the pandemic with several quarantine-inspired performances. The special reissue of 2010’s InnerSpeaker is expected to be available on March 21st, 2021. Pre-orders are available now.