Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas reached out to some New Orleans friends to do an uplifting cover of “What the World Needs Now Is Love”.

Written by Hal David and Burt Bacharach and first recorded in 1965 by Kentucky-born Jackie DeShannon, the tune has once again become an anthem of hope in troubled times.

Ball said of the new version:

“In January, Yahoo gave us the opportunity to call some of our artist friends in New Orleans to help us record ‘What The World Needs Now’ and it was one of the most powerful moments I’ve ever experienced in a room full of artists. It was so New Orleans. The voice of the children, the poets, the different tones and textures of all the artist was truly transforming. I believe that everyone can testify how high the emotions ran this particular day. It’s my hope that people will become moved, active, and use love in their weaponry in fighting for what they believe in right.”

Featuring the likes of PJ Morton, David Shaw of The Revivalists, Etienne Stoufflet, Maggie Koerner and more, the video gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the song’s recording…

