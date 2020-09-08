Belly’s Tanya Donelly speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new covers collaboration with The Parkington Sisters that finds the collective giving a new spin to songs by Paul McCartney, The Go-Go’s, and Leonard Cohen. Donelley discusses the art of how to approach a cover, her love of Split Enz and Echo & The Bunnymen, and why most of these come from the 70s and 80s period. The Breeders and Throwing Muses co-founder also talks about raising money for COVID relief and Black Lives Matter organizations, activism now versus the 90s, the chances of another Belly album, and a project she’s working on with Dylan In the Movies.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.