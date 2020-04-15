Tanya Donelly is doing a series of cover songs to benefit various causes.

The covers are chosen by her fans on social media and the most recent choice was for “As Tears Go By”, with “wishes for Marianne Faithfull’s full recovery from Covid-19.”

Proceeds from the cover will go to Project Bread, an organization in need of donations to help provide food for children and families impacted by school shutdowns and lost income. Donelly also supports “a different full-time musician/engineer that the Boston music community relies on in the best of times, who might need some support in the worst.”

Check out her lovely version of “As Tears Go By”, with backing vocals by Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz…