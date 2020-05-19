Since COVID-19 brought everything to a screeching halt, Rolling Stone has been featuring various artists performing from home in quarantine.

The latest musician to participate in In My Room was Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, who shared three songs: two Dawes favorites (“Crack the Case” and “All Your Favorite Bands”), as well as a gentle version of the Willie Nelson classic “On the Road Again,” saying, “Thanks for indulging me — that felt really good to sing. And I’m not in a rush, but playing some shows sounds good, whenever that has to be.”

Rolling Stone also asks, if you’re able, to please consider donating to the Sweet Relief Music Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

