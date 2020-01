Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has released a solo album with his band The Coattail Riders called Get the Money and recently performed a couple songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Backed by Foo bandmate Dave Grohl on drums– who also appears on the album– check out Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders performing “Middle Child”…

Then Perry Farrell contributed guest vocals and his distinctly Farrell-esque dance moves to “I Really Blew It”…

