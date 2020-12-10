Taylor Swift‘s 31st birthday is this weekend, and she is kicking it off with the release of a brand new surprise album titled evermore.

“Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now,” Swift tweeted. “You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

The 15-track offering is a companion album to folklore, just released this past summer. Like folklore, evermore is a product of Swift’s collaboration with Jack Antonoff, The National‘s Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. It also features appearances from HAIM and the remainder of the members The National.

Swift described the creative process saying, “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.” Elaborating, she said, “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

Pre-sales for Taylor Swift‘s surprise album evermore are available now, and the entire album will be available at midnight ET.