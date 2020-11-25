Taylor Swift leaned into the isolation of this year with her most recent album folklore. The current pandemic removed her from her familiar world of touring as a major pop act, and inspired her to create the more intimate, indie-inspired album. During isolation, she remotely collaborated with Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff to craft the 16 tracks, and the trio came together for a special live performance of the material.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions allows viewers to join Swift and company at The National’s Long Pond Studio in Hudson, New York. This first-time performance even features an appearance from Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, who stopped by to perform “Exile”, the track he shares with Swift on the album. The film just premiered today, and is available exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the trailer for folklore: the long pond studio sessions here!