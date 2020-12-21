Taylor Swift has made history with the release of her sister albums folklore and evermore. evermore, last week’s surprise release, debuted at number one, just four months and 18 days after folklore completed the same feat. The “exile” singer set a new record with the releases, as Billboard reported the accomplishment as the “Shortest Gap Between New No. 1 Albums by a Woman” since their reports began in 1956. The record was previously held by Olivia Newton-John at five months and three days.

evermore is Taylor Swift‘s eighth number one album. It was a surprise release, and there was a rumor floating around that a third installment, woodvale, is on its way. But, Swift assures us that she has nothing left up her sleeve for the time being. She said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, “Jimmy, I’m so tired,” when asked about the rumor. “I’ve tired myself out.”