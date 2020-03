Yesterday Prince‘s estate shared a video on his YouTube channel that reminds us once again how the late legend could absolutely stun us with a guitar solo. And not just any guitar solo, but one already made iconic by Jimmy Page on Led Zeppelin‘s second album.

Originally from Prince’s 2003 concert film Prince Live At The Aladdin Las Vegas, watch his searing take on “Whole Lotta Love”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream