Yusuf/Cat Stevens’s album Tea For The Tillerman came out 50 years ago this month and there is a new version of the album Tea For The Tillerman2 where the elder looks back on the youthful songwriter he was. Before it’s September 18th release, he premiered the new version of “Father & Son” singing with his younger self in an animated video directed by Chris Hopewell. Yusuf says about the song:

“‘Father & Son’ feels pretty appropriate for what’s going on right now, if you take the father figure as being the establishment. However, I don’t think revolutions are that kind to the previous order, its main objective is to turn it around and to get rid of them. Whereas I don’t personally believe in that; I believe in a kind of a change that would not necessarily destroy everything.”