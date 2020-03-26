Louisville musician Peter Searcy, now based in Atlanta, sent us this lyric video for his new song “Tearing” that certainly fits the current mood of our times. Here’s what Peter posted about the song on his Facebook page:

I wrote a new song for our current world situation. It felt good to release the emotions and create something positive. This was a collective effort. Big thanks to Greg Lee for producing/mixing and playing all sorts of good stuff. Thanks to Mark Dannells for his gorgeous lead guitar. Thanks to Chris Witzke for the beautiful, haunting images. Please share it with friends.