Today’s episode of Kyle Meredith with… features Tei Shi, who speaks about her new single Die 4 Ur Love and upcoming EP as well as the importance for her to step away from record labels to gain more control over how her music is made and released. The Columbian-Canadian singer talks about the difference in writing in Spanish and English, how this new set of songs came together in six days during a retreat, and what to expect from the tracks we haven’t heard. Real name Valerie Barbosa, the songwriter also discusses the mood during the last handful of shows of her tour before all of the cancellations and the artistic chemistry she finds with collaborator Blood Orange.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.