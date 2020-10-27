Tenacious D employed a slew of friends to join them in this video for their cover of The Rocky Horror Picture Show classic “Time Warp” to get out the vote. Jack Black and Kyle Gass have been touring swing states on what they call “The Purple Nurple” tour. The star-studded video includes Senator Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Susan Sarandon, Sarah Silverman, John Waters, Jamie Lee Curtis, Karen O, Reggie Watts, Ezra Miller, Ilana Glazer, Phoebe Bridgers, John Heilemann, George Takei, Eric Andre, King Princess, Michael Peña, Peaches, and of course, Tenacious D!