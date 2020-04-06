If you have a job that now requires you to video-conference due to COVID-19, we’re pretty sure your meetings aren’t as interesting as this one with Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down!

Their new video for “Phenom” was created entirely by the video conferencing program Zoom and features some clever choreography to go with the riveting tune that Nguyen says is “at the edge of mania with the miscarriage of truth and justice and power, but believes in a more virtuous time and place in the distance.” Check it out! (LANGUAGE)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream