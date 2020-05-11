This Friday the new album by Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Temple, comes out and today Thao Nguyen has shared another track from it, complete with video.

Nguyen says the song is about “taking stock of how adrift I’ve been, in every sense of the word. It’s very easy to feel lost and alone even as you are surrounded by people. I’ve had a very compromised relationship to touring over the years. If you’re not right with yourself it is only going to be exaggerated as you cast yourself out into the world. I’ve floated above my life for a long time; I’ve landed now. It makes me so happy to see my bandmates settled and happy in their own homes and lives, as I am in mine… it’s a cautionary tale and also an encouragement to keep faith and keep building home and family.”

Check out “Pure Cinema”…

