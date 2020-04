The 1975 have shared another track from their forthcoming album and this time frontman Matt Healy is joined by Phoebe Bridgers!

Notes on a Conditional Form is set to come out May 22nd and the band is also scheduled to headline the last night of Forecastle Festival, Sunday, July 19th. Give a listen to “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America”…

