The 1975 have given us another hint of what’s to come with a new single and video. Notes on a Conditional Form comes out April 24th and we learned last week that the band will also headline Forecastle Festival Sunday, July 19th! Check out the trippy video for “The Birthday Party”, which has vocalist Matty Healy taking a break from technology… (LANGUAGE!)

