Jason Isbell‘s 400 Unit backed a different artist this weekend!

Bahamas (aka Afie Jurvanen) stopped by CBS This Morning Saturday to promote his latest album, Sad Hunk, and the The 400 Unit (Sadler Vaden, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja and Chad Gamble) was there to help out, along with producer Dan Knobler.

Check out their performance of “Trick To Happy”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream