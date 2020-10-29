The Avalanches will release a new album next month and their latest single is enhanced by the addition of a terrific guest voice and irresistible sample!

We Will Always Love You comes out December 11th and this latest tease of it was inspired by the love affair between Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan.

Not only does it sample the iconic 1982 Alan Parsons Project song “Eye in the Sky”, Leon Bridges contributes guest vocals.

The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater said in a press release:

“Leon is an incredible singer, with just the most beautiful voice. He’s from Texas but we both happened to be in L.A. at the same time, which was lucky as he was on my all-time wish list. When we were in the studio, I told him the story about Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan and how her lovestruck brain waves were sent out into space on the Voyager’s Golden Record. And this song came out of that.”

Check out their entrancing collaboration, “Interstellar Love”…

