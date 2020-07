Fresh on the heels of announcing the third installment of their Gleam series would arrive August 28th, The Avett Brothers have given us a peek of what’s to come with a beautiful new track.

“Victory” is the first track we’ve heard from The Third Gleam and you’d swear it was written about the coronavirus and ensuing upheaval. But according to Scott and Seth Avett, the entire album was written well before the crisis.

Check out the new video for “Victory”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream