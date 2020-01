It’s been 36 years since The Boomtown Rats released a new album but that changes March 13th with the arrival of Citizens of Boomtown. Bob Geldof is joined by Garry Roberts on guitar, Simon Crowe on drums, and Pete Briquette on bass, who also produced the LP. Give a listen to the first single, “Trash Glam Baby”… (LANGUAGE)

