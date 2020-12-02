Founding member of The Cars, Elliot Easton talks with Kyle Meredith about The Empty Hearts, the supergroup with Blondie’s Clem Burke and The Romantics Wally Palmar, and their new LP, The Second Album. Easton discusses all of them being influenced by 60’s music, especially The Beatles, and having Ringo Starr guest on the record, as well as how the New Wave generation were naturally nostalgic even as they blazed a futuristic sound. The legendary guitarist also tells us about all of the vintage equipment the band used and how he composes solos, before turning the clocks back to 1980 for The Cars’ Panorama album’s 40th anniversary, how Shake It Up was originally meant for it, and the possible plans The Cars had to make another record before the death of Ric Ocasek.

