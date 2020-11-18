The Chicks have returned with Gaslighter, their first album in fourteen years and first since dropping the Dixie in their name. Martie Maguire spoke with Kyle Meredith about what prompted their return, producer Jack Antonoff’s imprint, and the cinematic sounds that weave throughout. Maguires goes on to talk about picking their political battles within the lyrics, bringing out “March March” during the height of the BLM protests, and landing on President Obama’s summer listening list. We also get a heads up on what the future may bring now that their contract is up with Sony and hopes to include their kids on stage when touring resumes.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.