The Cranberries’ Noel and Ferg sit down with Kyle Meredith to dive back into 1994’s No Need To Argue for the 25th anniversary deluxe edition. The founding members take us through building on the 1st LP’s success, working out these songs on tour, learning to make heavier sounds, and the lasting impact of Zombie. The two also revisit the music video for Ridiculous Thoughts, which featured a young Elijah Woods, covering The Carpenters, being featured on the soundtracks for Clueless and Empire Records, winning at the MTV Music Awards, and the time one of their shows started a riot in Washington DC. They also tell us what happened to the famous sofa that graced the album’s cover, the infamous Doors and Windows CD-Rom, and that we can look forward to a career-spanning documentary and the possibility of a deluxe of 1996’s To The Faithful Departed.

Watch the full interview above and then check out the videos below.