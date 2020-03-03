The Dave Clark Five’s namesake gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the band’s new compilation, All The Hits, which finds the legendary group on songs on vinyl for the first time in decades, remixed and remastered at Abbey Road Studios. In relation to another famous band associated with Abbey Road, Clark dispels the notion that there was a rivalry between the DC5 and The Beatles, even though the press at the time pitted them together at every opportunity beginning with “Glad All Over knocking “I Want To Hold Your Hand” out of the top spot. We also hear about taking on their record label to release “Because” as a single, the Coast To Coast LP (fun fact: “Any Way You Want It” was the final song the Ramones ever played live), and the untold story behind “Universal Love,” which was brought out of the vaults to close out this collection.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the classics below.

The Ramones final performance, the last song they every played together, was DC5’s “Any Way You Want It”

