Heartbreaker and Fleetwood Mac guitarist Mike Campbell fronts the band The Dirty Knobs and will be releasing an album soon! Wreckless Abandon drops March 20th and Campbell will be supporting the LP with a tour. Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton will make an appearance on the album, as will fellow Heartbreaker, Benmont Tench on keys. Check out the spirited title track…

