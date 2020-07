September 11th The Flaming Lips release their 21st– yes, 21st!– album, American Head.

Wayne Coyne and the band have already shared several singles from the LP and the title of this latest one may make give you the impression it’s a glib romp, but actually has more weight than that.

Check out the new tune and video for “You n Me Sellin’ Weed”…

