The Front Bottoms hop on the line to talk with Kyle Meredith about In Sickness & In Flames, an album that finds the duo thinking about getting older, maturing, while still making sure to laugh at themselves. Brain Sella and Mat Uychich discuss the need for a song to change along with the listener’s experience, taking their recording approach back to basics, and finding resolution in hindsight. The Jersey duo also take us into the destruction of memories within the song Montgomery Forever, their love of including Easter eggs within the records, and if there is a rock opera in their future.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.