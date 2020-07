A new fiery song AND the subject of a new documentary, 80’s darlings the Go-Go’s are back with a vengeance!

The Go-Go’s documentary premieres tomorrow, August 1st, on Showtime and doesn’t pull any punches on the excesses, feuds and pitfalls of the band’s rise to fame. You can check out the trailer below.

But first, check out their first new song in 20 years, the fearless “Club Zero”…(LANGUAGE!)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream