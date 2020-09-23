Earlier this summer, Louisville based band Ted Tyro released a pair of catchy new songs, “Chariots” and “Blue Demon II”. They’ve just delivered a creative video for “Chariots”. We spoke with bassist/front man Bart Swift and asked him to give us the backstory of the song and how the visuals came about.

“This one’s about the grip of corporate capitalism on the world. There’s some desperation like, are we at the end? Can we keep stalling the end? The song tries to capture the feeling of that scene from Ten Commandments where Pharaoh’s army is nearing down on the Israelites at the Red Sea. This moment of conflict, vulnerability, and chaos is relatable and timely. I tried to modernize the lens and bring the scene to present-day. It’s hard not to view the world as broken right now. It’s impossible to keep that from seeping into the music. To deny it entry into songs would be a kind of denial of reality.”

“Greg Sheppard made the video. He just moved out west, but he’s been one of my favorite local artists for years. I gave no direction re the video. Greg just has a great sensibility for producing complimentary visuals.”

“TT is going to keep releasing a song or two at a time. We’re aiming to drop a pair of new tunes and hopefully another video in October. I’m excited to play live again, but I can be patient. There’s definitely bigger issues at hand.”