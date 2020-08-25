With the COVID-19 pandemic putting upwards of 90% of independent venues in danger of closing forever, it’s become vitally important for congress to pass a relief bill to aid our most beloved rooms as well as the music community at large. In the first two episodes of Kyle Meredith Live on the Consequence of Sound Instagram, Kyle Meredith spoke with a pair of guests that represent two sides of the issue. Billy Hardison owns Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, KY, an independent venue that’s hosted countless notable artists through its two decade history, as well as a member of NIVA, and Tyler Williams is the drummer for The Head and The Heart. Both speak about what it’s been like to run their businesses during a global quarantine and what the dangers of our present and future could mean for live music. After you check out the episode, I’d encourage you to head to saveourstages.com to find out how you can help.

