We can all agree that 2020 is not the easiest year for a new band to launch themselves and tour the country, but that hasn’t stopped Cincinnati-based throwback rockers The Heavy Hours from doing what they do best! Rather than spending their debut single release month at home, the four friends that formed The Heavy Hours have put together a traveling rock and roll roadtrip to bring their music directly to our doorsteps, stripped down and at a safe distance. They piled in the van with a fluid itinerary of cities to visit and began pulling up and playing anywhere they were welcome… like WFPK’s Music Alley in Downtown Louisville! And best of all, we recorded the whole thing so that you too can bring The Heavy Hours music to your doorstep!

“Don’t Walk Away,” the debut single from The Heavy Hours, was co-written with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. You can watch the official music video below.