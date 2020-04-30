We’ve loved the song ever since we heard it and now The Highwomen have shared a new video for “Crowded Table” that makes us yearn even more for the day we can once again huddle with the people we love.

Not only do we get to enjoy the camaraderie that clearly exists within the supergroup of Brandi Carlie, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, we get the added treat of glimpses of “Honorary Highwomen” Yola and Sheryl Crow, as well as Shires’ husband, Jason Isbell, and their daughter, Mercy!

Check out the heartwarming video for “Crowded Table”…

