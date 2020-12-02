The Hold Steady have just announced their eight studio album, Open Door Policy. The new project follows last year’s release Thrashing Thru the Passion and last month’s 10th anniversary reissue of Heaven is Whenever. The soon-to-be released LP was mostly written and recorded before the ongoing pandemic, but frontman Craig Finn explains its relevance saying, “the songs and stories explore power, wealth, mental health, technology, capitalism, consumerism, and survival – issues which have compounded in 2020.”

While the pandemic didn’t influence much of the album’s conception, it has definitely had an influence in its handling. In 2016, The Hold Steady began a tradition of playing a four-night residency at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City. The band planned to celebrate the upcoming album at this event, and have now made those plans virtual. A livestream of the residency is scheduled for December 3rd through 5th, and ticket information is available now.

Listeners can get a taste of Open Door Policy with the powerful new single “Family Farm”. Finn says of the track, “Overall, it feels like a song that will be fun to play live – uptempo, dynamic, and a chorus with shout-along potential.” The 11-track album is set to be released February 19th, 2021, and preorders are available now. Listen to the new single here!