Looking for something to get you in the St. Patrick’s spirit? Wednesday, March 18th, Louisville Memorial Auditorium will present the acclaimed Irish Tenors, backed by a full orchestra and choir from the University of Kentucky!

From treasured songs of the Emerald Isle to popular American favorites and other classics, The Irish Tenors will also be accompanied by Global Creative Orchestra (KY) with guest conductor, Dr. Everett McCorvey, as well as singers from the University of Kentucky Opera Theater.

Even better, a portion of the proceeds will go to assisting in the restoration of the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, a structure that was dedicated in 1929 to commemorate those from Louisville, Kentucky and Jefferson County who served in World War I.

As an original member of The Irish Tenors, Anthony Kearns stated: “The Louisville Memorial Auditorium is a building that helps tell a part of the American story. It is a fine, historic building – and a daily reminder for the people of Louisville and the commonwealth of Kentucky about the sacrifice its people have made for their country. The Irish tenors are proud and honored to play this historic property where many a great concert was performed down through the years by artists from around the world. We have friends from all over the state, and beyond, and hope they will join us for a great St. Patrick’s Week celebration on March 18th in Louisville!”

For tickets or more information, click HERE! For details on a VIP experience, click HERE.

Here’s a clip of The Irish Tenors performing a splendid version of the classic, “Danny Boy”…

You may also enjoy this clip from The Irish Tenors‘ first concert on American soil at Ellis Island…

Irish Tenors – Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears – Ellis Island from Jenni Anderson on Vimeo.

