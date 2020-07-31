The Jaded Hearts Club is a supergroup consisting of Graham Coxon of Blur, Nic Cester of Jet, Matt Bellamy of Muse, Miles Kane of The Last Shadow Puppets, Sean Payne of The Zutons and Jamie Davis on guitar.

The band’s debut album drops October 2nd. You’ve Always Been Here drops will contain 11 covers of artists such as Marvin Gaye, Peggy Lee, The Isley Brothers, and on this new track, a classic 1967 tune by the Four Tops. Check out their take on “Reach Out I’ll Be There”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream