The Jayhawks lead man Gary Louris speaks with Kyle Meredith about XOXO, a record that finds the Americana legends collaborating more than ever before, letting each member take lead vocals throughout the LP. Louris discusses the album’s artwork, a piece called The British Invasion, and how that era of music influenced his writing, tackling themes of depression, anxiety, and the 24-hour news cycle, and as the band is from and lives in Minneapolis, what the area has felt like since the murder of George Floyd. Louris also tells us that the band could have recorded 30 records if the industry allowed and that he’s finished a solo album, which could be next on the release schedule.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.