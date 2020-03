Good news for fans of The Killers! Brandon Flowers and band will drop a new album called Imploding the Mirage May 29th, with production help from Shawn Everett and Foxygen‘s Jonathan Rado.

The Killers have also enlisted an impressive bunch of artists to perform on the LP, from kd lang, Lucius and Weyes Blood, to former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, who provides guitar on the first single, “Caution”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream