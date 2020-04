The Killers recently performed on CBS This Morning to not only share a new track from their forthcoming album, but a terrific cover of a Tom Petty classic as well.

Frontman Brandon Flowers and guitarist Ronnie Vannucci Jr. performed acoustically from the band’s Utah studio and debuted another track from their now-delayed album Imploding the Mirage. Check out “Blowback”…

And check out their take on Petty’s iconic 1981 song “The Waiting”…

